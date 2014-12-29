Amityville seeks bid to repair roads, ambulances

Amityville will seek bids for emergency pothole repair and major overhaul of two village ambulances.

Trustees voted 3-2 last Monday to authorize bidding to retain a contractor if the number of potholes on village roads overwhelms Department of Public Works personnel.

At one point last winter, public works crews faced 200 potholes, more than they could immediately repair, officials said.

"It's a terrible thing to be driving like NASCAR to avoid potholes," said Deputy Mayor Jessica Bernius, who voted with the majority.

Trustees Dennis Siry and Kevin Smith opposed the measure, with Siry saying it would result in an unnecessary expenditure of $15,000 to $20,000 because the public works department could respond to potholes in a timely way, if not immediately.

Trustees agreed to seek bids for overhauling the ambulances with little discussion after Fire Department Chief Robert Waegerle said the work, expected to cost about $100,000 per vehicle, would be significantly cheaper than replacement and can no longer be postponed.

One of the ambulances, which the village bought in the 1990s, "is falling apart," he said.

Trustees also approved refunding $57,631 in property taxes paid on flood-zone properties left unlivable after superstorm Sandy.

About 100 houses are covered by the measure, which will refund a portion of property taxes based on the length of time families were unable to live in their homes. That will amount to $500 to $1,500 per household, said trustee Nick LaLota. "The feeling is that this is a minor amount of relief we're able to give back to homeowners," he said.