Andrew Cuomo signs law requiring parental consent for minors' body piercing

ALBANY -- Starting soon, minors will need parental consent to get a body piercing.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law Monday that prohibits anyone younger than 18 from getting a piercing without parental consent. The law takes effect in 90 days.

"Body piercing can result in severe health risks and it is our obligation as New Yorkers and parents to make sure that our teens are taking every precaution to remain healthy and safe," Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo noted that while there had been no age requirement for body piercing, state law requires someone to be at least 18 to get a tattoo. He said studies show about 20 percent of all piercings result in infection.

The new law requires piercing studios to check a customer's identification. Underage teens must provide a consent form -- signed by a parent or guardian in the presence of the studio owner or piercing studio employee. It doesn't apply to ear piercing.

"This will now ensure that parents are aware of their son's or daughter's intent to receive a body piercing," said Assemb. Michael Simanowitz (D-Flushing), who sponsored the bill in the state Assembly. He said New York becomes the 32nd state to mandate that minors obtain parental consent before getting a body piercing.