Bethpage Air Show launches, and so does summer, at Jones Beach

The unofficial start to summer kicked off at Jones Beach on Saturday morning as thousands of spectators swarmed the state park's beaches and boardwalk for the 19th annual Bethpage Air Show.

Long Island state parks officials were predicting perfect weather and record crowds this weekend at as fighter jets and acrobatic planes are expected to wow beachgoers for the two-day show.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the boardwalk was packed, and a kaleidoscope of umbrellas had popped up along the crowded beach.

Jones Beach parking lots opened at sunrise and will do so again Sunday, according to the air show's website.

HOW TO GET THERE Driving Jones Beach parking lots open at sunrise. There are designated handicap parking stalls in every parking field. Arrive early to secure a spot. From points west: Take the Long Island Expressway East or Grand Central Parkway East to Northern State Parkway East, to Meadowbrook Parkway South, to Jones Beach State Park. Or, take the Belt/Southern State Parkway East to Wantagh Parkway South to the state park. From eastern Long Island: Take the Northern State Parkway West or the Southern State Parkway West, to Meadowbrook Parkway South, to the state park. Public transportation Take the LIRR to the Freeport station. From there, take the N88 Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE Bus) to Jones Beach. Visit their website for hours and fees. Source: bethpageairshow.com, bethpagefcu.com

“We’re going to smash records of people here and it seems like it will be a great time,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said Friday.

The show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. State parks officials expect more than 300,000 visitors over the four-day weekend.

About 67,000 beachgoers had descended Friday on Jones Beach for a rehearsal of the air show, where performers including the Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy F-18 Growler Legacy Team roared above the Jones Beach tower and flew low over the beach before spiraling up into the sky.

The Marines Corps F-35B Demonstration team and the Army Golden Knights Parachute Team also are scheduled to perform, as well as the Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue Team.

During practice Friday, the six Thunderbirds flew in a diamond formation with only 18 inches apart from canopy to wingtip, Air Force Capt. Kaity Toner said.

They fly so close they can read the Thunderbirds’ motto “Blind Trust” printed on the plane. The Thunderbirds show was redone after 2020 to deliver a more moving experience, Toner said.

“The show is designed to pack a punch and inspire you. It’s more of an emotional experience. You’ll feel it and hear it,” Toner said. “The pilots are going to glance out their window and see tons of people on the beach. It’ll be nice to see the reason for doing it. It’s so motivational.”

With John Asbury

Check back for updates.