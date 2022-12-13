U.S. Navy Blue Angels to soar at 2024 Bethpage Air Show

Once again, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will showcase their wing-to-wing formations, flying over Jones Beach State Park at incredible speeds at the 2024 Bethpage Air Show held over Memorial Day weekend.

"Yes, the Blue Angels are coming; they will be at the air show in 2024, that's exciting news," said George Gorman, the Long Island regional director for the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

It will be the demonstration team’s 10th performance at the extravaganza that next year features their rivals, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Depending on the weather — visibility naturally is key — crowds can anticipate trademark moves from the Navy's precision demonstration team, including diamond rolls, opposing knife-edge passes and rolls, and a sneak pass.

The list of other performers for the 2024 show has yet to be released.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Next year's audience can anticipate another show regular: the U.S. Army Golden Knights. That parachute team is famed not just for aerobatic maneuvers — those crimson trails of smoke the only way to fully appreciate how the skydivers really do dive as they join up, then part — but for planting the U.S. flag front and center of the boardwalk.

And the U.S. Navy should be sending the F-35C. That carrier jet is a long-range, stealth-strike fighter, its builder, Lockheed Martin, says.

"The F-35C can reach speeds of 1.6 Mach (~1,200 mph) even with a full internal weapons load," says Lockheed Martin.

That's just slightly swifter than the F/A-18 Hornet, which the Blue Angels say they have flown since 1987 — longer than any other demonstration plane they have used.

The Hornet's top speed, the team says, is 1,190 mph.