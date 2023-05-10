Long Island

Moriches man dies in crash after medical episode, police say

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

A Moriches man died after suffering a medical emergency and hitting a tree Tuesday afternoon in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Brian Baker, 43, was driving a 2022 Hyundai, heading north on Mastic Road near Blanco Drive, when he experienced a medical event about 2:20 pm. and lost control of his car, police said.

The car veered across the opposite southbound lanes and hit a tree and a utility pole. Baker was declared dead at the scene by Mastic Beach Ambulance paramedics, police said.

A 16-year-old girl who was also in the car was treated for minor injuries from the crash.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety inspection. Police ask anyone with information to call 631-852-8752. 

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

