Moriches man dies in crash after medical episode, police say
A Moriches man died after suffering a medical emergency and hitting a tree Tuesday afternoon in Mastic Beach, Suffolk County police said.
Police said Brian Baker, 43, was driving a 2022 Hyundai, heading north on Mastic Road near Blanco Drive, when he experienced a medical event about 2:20 pm. and lost control of his car, police said.
The car veered across the opposite southbound lanes and hit a tree and a utility pole. Baker was declared dead at the scene by Mastic Beach Ambulance paramedics, police said.
A 16-year-old girl who was also in the car was treated for minor injuries from the crash.
The Hyundai was impounded for a safety inspection. Police ask anyone with information to call 631-852-8752.
Source: Santos expected to face federal criminal charges ... Mathews at Paramount ... Students visit Riverhead observatory ... Wallen cancels MetLife show
Source: Santos expected to face federal criminal charges ... Mathews at Paramount ... Students visit Riverhead observatory ... Wallen cancels MetLife show