Investigators probing suspicious fire at Hicksville mall

Investigators are probing a suspicious fire that broke out at Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville on Friday night, according to Nassau police.

The rubbish fire, reported at 10:54 p.m., erupted behind the concessions stands in the food court while the mall was closed, according to authorities.

Four male teens considered persons of interests in the incident were spotted on surveillance video leaving the location of the fire, using an escalator and then fleeing the closed building, police said.

The teenagers fled in an unknown direction.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement center and the movie theater were the only businesses open at the time, fire officials said. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

The small fire emitted a lot of smoke but firefighters from the Hicksville Fire Department quickly put it out, according to Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro.

The building sustained minimal damage, according to authorities.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and police Arson Bomb Squad are investigating the fire's cause.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.