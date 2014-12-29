Capobianco sworn in to Glen Cove City Council

Glen Cove Mayor Reginald Spinello swore in Joseph Capobianco to the City Council on Tuesday before its regularly scheduled meeting.

Capobianco, a Republican, won a special election last month to fill the seat of Nick DiLeo, a Democrat, who died in April.

As the meeting opened, each City Council member and Spinello welcomed Capobianco, who is a partner with the Garden City law firm Reisman Peirez Reisman & Capobianco.

The new councilman faced a standing-room-only crowd, many of whom came to speak about the city's animal shelter.

"What a great turnout for my presence," Capobianco quipped. "It's a joke. It's a joke. Thank you very much for all coming."

Spinello thanked former City Councilman Anthony Jimenez, a Democrat, who was appointed in July to temporarily fill DiLeo's seat. Jimenez served in that role after several council members opposed appointing Capobianco, who had been Spinello's choice.

The swearing-in of a fourth Republican caps a multiyear effort to wrest control of the city from Democrats, who dominated the six-member council for 20 years.