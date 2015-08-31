3 state parks on LI to get state funds for playground upgrades

Three state parks on Long Island will benefit from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's push for playground improvements statewide.

Captree in Suffolk and Hempstead Lake and Jones Beach state parks were among 13 Cuomo announced for upgrades on Friday.

"New York State Parks are second to none and these playground improvements are yet one more reason for families to pay them a visit," Cuomo said in a news release announcing $2.5 million for the 13 parks.

Under the initiative, officials will replace outdated playgrounds with modern, code-compliant equipment and distinct areas for young and older age groups; and they will improve the sites with amenities. Playgrounds are expected to be ready for use next year, said the release.

Captree will install a new playground with equipment designed specifically for 5- to 12-year-olds and 2- to 5-year-olds, as well as a water mister and shade structure.

Hempstead Lake will expand the existing playground designed for 5- to 12-year-olds and install a new play area for 2- to 5-year-olds.

Jones Beach will expand the existing playground and add shade structures in Zach's Bay and replace the outdated playground in the West Games Area.