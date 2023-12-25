At Christmas Masses, in soup kitchens on Long Island, a sense of sharing and togetherness

This story was reported and written by Robert Brodsky , Craig Schneider and Dandan Zou .

Long Island Christians set aside the gift-wrapping, decorating and big, bodacious dinners Monday to come to church and bask in the communal feeling of love, peace and goodwill toward all.

In ceremonies both solemn and celebratory, people packed into pews dressed in festive Christmas attire: adults adorned in red-and-green sweaters, young girls in red dresses with bows in their hair — and a few wearing reindeer ears — while boys sported tailored suits and bow ties.

At the Roman Catholic parish of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, nearly every seat was filled for the late morning Mass.

Christmas Day Mass at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre on Monday. Credit: Corey Sipkin

Peter Lucas, of Rockville Centre, attended Mass with his mother, Mimi O’Shea, his wife, Molly, and their children, Pippa and Gwen, who was celebrating her third birthday Monday.

“This is very important to us,” Peter Lucas said of the Mass. “It’s all part of the Christmas experience.”

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

O’Shea, a registered nurse, said the holiday is all about spending time together as a family.

“It’s a wonderful day,” she said. “All I care about is health.”

Similar moments could be found throughout the Island. At the end of a tumultuous year, people said they wanted to reflect on the significance of Jesus' birth, thank him for the blessings in their lives, and hope for better days ahead.

Father Michael Duffy, the rector at St. Agnes, said a standing-room-only crowd of more than 3,500 people attended three late-afternoon Masses at the cathedral on Christmas Eve.

“People are hungry for something. They’re looking for something,” said Duffy. “The world is not giving them peace and what they need at their deepest hearts. And so they come here because we know this is where we get our joy from; where we get our peace from. It comes from a baby in a manger from Bethlehem.”

In his homily, St. Agnes Bishop John Barres noted that this was the 800th anniversary of the night when St. Francis of Assisi arranged the first Nativity scene in a small cave outside the Italian village of Greccio.

Barres said that Christmas nativity scenes are now a staple for Christians worldwide, from St. Peter’s Square in Rome to outside St. Agnes itself, symbolizing peace, love and salvation.

“As we spiritually draw near to Bethlehem at the end of this difficult year, we pray for those who suffer in the Holy Land, Ukraine and all worn-torn areas of the world,” Barres said. “We pray too for the persecuted Church around the world, and we pray for religious liberty in our country and in all countries.”

Weaving all the threads of the day together was the feeling of family — what it means, what it provides and what it inspires in people.

Rafael Bou, of Rockville Centre, came to Mass Monday with his wife, Erica, and daughters, Isabel, 10, and Amelia, 3.

“This is the day that God created for us and for our family and tradition,” said Rafael Bou. “It means a lot to us. So we want to celebrate as a family. And so we're glad we're here and with family and in good health.”

Isabel’s message for the holidays: “It’s good to spend time with your family and always with your family during Christmas.”

Elsewhere on the Island, Tina and Cory Godwin volunteered at the Mercy Soup Kitchen of Wyandanch — for the second time since Thanksgiving.

After they married in February, the couple began a tradition of volunteering.

The Godwins, of Wyandanch, hosted a family meal on Christmas Eve and arrived at the soup kitchen by 8:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

“I wanted to do something different than going to peoples’ houses and stuffing ourselves,” Tina Godwin said. “I wanted to give back. We have so much to be thankful for.”

Mike Quarlena, a former chef who runs the soup kitchen, said he appreciated those who came on Christmas to cook and get the food together. He actually had to turn away volunteers for Monday.

What he needs the most is more volunteers during the rest of the year, “like a random Tuesday.”

“People are hungry 365 days a year,” he said. “Not just the holidays.”

Quarlena said his time working at the soup kitchen has helped him put things in perspective, especially during the holidays.

“Celebrate the holidays, but think beyond yourself,” said Quarlena, who had the words “Cook for free or die” tattooed on his arm. “Take a little bit of your time and pay it forward.”

Tina Godwin, who called herself the “master wrapper” of the operation, covered paper plates holding ham with pineapple, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole with plastic wrap before her husband and other volunteers put the meals in bags with items such as bread, milk, chocolates and slices of pound cake. They handed out about 70 meals during lunchtime Monday as Christmas songs played in the background.

Larry Pressley was among those who picked up a few meals along with cups of soup. Pressley, who has been looking for employment for months since losing his last job, said the soup kitchen has helped him and his girlfriend get by.

“Sometimes we don't [have the money] …. so we come here,” he said outside the soup kitchen. “It’s been a tough year. I don’t know how else to put it. … It's life.”

Pressley said he’s hopeful things will change for the better in the new year. “I actually don't stress it because I know I will get back on my feet,” he said.