On the blog

Suffolk Police Commissioner Richard Dormer may be leaving at year's end, but his daughter Bridget is slated to be hired in the next police class of 60, scheduled to begin Dec. 26, one day before the current civil-service list expires. She's among 1,200 who scored between 92.6 and 95 in a test four years ago to qualify for hiring. A lottery was then held that pulled 750 names to be considered in a battery of follow-up tests, according to personnel director Alan Schneider. Dormer, in a prepared statement, said he's "extremely proud" of his daughter's high score, adding, "I have no doubt she will be an outstanding officer." -- Rick Brand