Cops: Albertson water official aimed BB gun at driver

An elected commissioner of the Albertson Water District who is accused of aiming a BB gun at a motorist on the Northern State Parkway is due in court today.

Jeffrey Losquadro, 49, of Albertson is charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor. State Police said he was driving erratically in the eastbound lanes of the Northern State near Willis Avenue on Dec. 4 when he pointed the BB pistol at another driver, who mistook it for a real weapon and called 911.

Losquadro, who was arrested later that day at his home, is scheduled to appear in First District Court in Hempstead Friday His lawyer, Nicholas Massimo of Garden City, called the charge "baseless" and said he has filed a motion to dismiss it.

"Mr. Losquadro has honorably served the people of his district for five years," Massimo said.

Losquadro is near the end of his second term as one of three commissioners of the water district and also serves on the county's Republican executive committee. He is a former president of the Nassau-Suffolk Water District Commissioners Association and in November ran unsuccessfully against Nassau Legis. Wayne Wink (D-Roslyn). He also waged an unsuccessful bid in 2007 for Town of North Hempstead councilman.

"He's a good guy," said Frank Moroney, North Hempstead's Republican chairman. "I hope none of this is true."

The water district's superintendent, Rudolph Henriksen, said Losquadro continues to hold his position.

"I don't know anything about the situation," Henriksen said of the arrest. "I have not discussed it with him."

"He's never been a problem," Henriksen added.