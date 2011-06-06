Cops: Teen injured in apparent street race

A teenager broke his leg after the car he was driving hit a tree during an apparent street race in Melville Sunday morning, Melville Fire Chief Robert Warren said.

The teen was driving on Melville Park Road at Route 110 at about 1 a.m. when his two-door BMW left the roadway and hit a tree head-on, Warren said, adding that he believed the boy was street racing at the time.

Suffolk police Sgt. Joseph Restivo of the Second Precinct said police received a report of street racing at the location. Officers found a large group gathered around the teen's wrecked car.

The teen, who was not identified, became trapped. Warren said it took his team 10 to 15 minutes to free the boy, whose legs were wedged under the dashboard.

The teen, described only as in his "late teens," suffered extensive injuries to his legs and facial trauma, Warren said. He was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow.