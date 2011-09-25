Cops: Woman faces Leandra's Law charges

A Central Islip woman has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated with three young children in the car, Nassau police said.

Police said they saw Ana R. Gonzalez, 43, driving in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa at 11:27 p.m. Saturday while her 6-year-old son stood on the backseat.

After officers stopped the car, they found two more children -- Gonzalez's 7-year-old daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter -- sitting in child-safety seats in the back of the 1994 Honda Accord, police said.

Police said they determined that Gonzalez had been drinking and arrested her on three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with children in the car under Leandra's Law, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and driving while intoxicated.

Gonzalez was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The children were unharmed and released to a family friend, police said.