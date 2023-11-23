Leo Hietala, 50, of Coram, struck, killed by a pickup truck, Suffolk police say
A 50-year-old Coram man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday night as he was crossing County Road 83 in Coram, Suffolk police said.
Leo Hietala was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a police news release said Thursday.
The driver, a Holbrook man, was not cited, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said. The driver was not injured.
Hietala was crossing the road at Hawkins Path at about 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram that was traveling north, police said. The pickup was impounded for a safety check.
Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 631-854-8652.
Thanksgiving Day parade ... Restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner today ... Turkey trots ... What's Up on LI
Thanksgiving Day parade ... Restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner today ... Turkey trots ... What's Up on LI