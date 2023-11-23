Long Island

Leo Hietala, 50, of Coram, struck, killed by a pickup truck, Suffolk police say

By David Olsondavid.olson@newsday.com@DavidOlson11

A 50-year-old Coram man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday night as he was crossing County Road 83 in Coram, Suffolk police said.

Leo Hietala was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a police news release said Thursday.

The driver, a Holbrook man, was not cited, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said. The driver was not injured.

Hietala was crossing the road at Hawkins Path at about 7 p.m. when he was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram that was traveling north, police said. The pickup was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to call 631-854-8652.

David Olson

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

