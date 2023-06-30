Cops: Ashley Atkinson of Freeport charged with theft from bank accounts of residents of AHRC Nassau

An employee of a residential facility for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in North Bellmore was arrested for stealing money from vulnerable elderly residents, then submitting falsified business records to conceal the thefts, Nassau County police said Friday.

Police said Ashley Atkinson, 22, of Freeport, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree grand larceny, two counts of first-degree scheme to defraud and first-degree falsifying business records. She is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if Atkinson is represented by counsel.

Police said that between Feb. 8 and April 4 Atkinson, who controlled resident funds at the AHRC Nassau facility at 1070 Bellmore Rd., made 37 unauthorized withdrawals from the accounts of six residents for a total of $4,400.

Police said she then “falsified the business records in an attempt to conceal the withdrawals.”

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of a similar incident to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.