15-year-old boy shot in leg at Farmingdale's Allen Park; unknown assailant flees

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday at a popular Farmingdale park, Nassau police said.

The unidentified teen was struck in the right leg by a bullet about 5:45 p.m. at Ellsworth W. Allen Park on Motor Avenue, police said. An unknown assailant fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition; the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Allen Park is part of the Town of Oyster Bay's park system and is comprised of a wide range of sporting facilities, including football, baseball and softball fields as well as children's play areas.