Long IslandCrime

15-year-old boy shot in leg at Farmingdale's Allen Park; unknown assailant flees

Nassau County Police at Ellsworth W. Allen Park in South...

Nassau County Police at Ellsworth W. Allen Park in South Farmingdale Saturday where a teenager was shot in the leg.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By Newsday Staff

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday at a popular Farmingdale park, Nassau police said.

The unidentified teen was struck in the right leg by a bullet about 5:45 p.m. at Ellsworth W. Allen Park on Motor Avenue, police said. An unknown assailant fled the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he is in stable condition; the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Allen Park is part of the Town of Oyster Bay's park system and is comprised of a wide range of sporting facilities, including football, baseball and softball fields as well as children's play areas.

By Newsday Staff

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME