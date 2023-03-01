Americana Manhasset theft: $24G worth of Versace bags stolen

Bags worth more than $24,000 were stolen from the Versace store at Americana Manhasset by two women and a man on Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said in a statement.

“Once inside, the subjects grabbed various bags and exited the store without making a payment,” police said. The theft occurred around 3:48 p.m.

The three thieves then drove eastbound through the Northern Boulevard parking lot towards Searingtown Road, police said.

All three were about 5'5" with medium builds, clad in black or grey, and wearing surgical masks, police said.

The man wore a grey sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers. One of the women wore black pants and a shirt, a jean jacket, and a grey hat. The second woman had on a long black winter jacket and rain boots, police said.

Anyone with information should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All calls remain anonymous.