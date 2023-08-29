Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Services, Inc. employee stabbed, robbed inside Amityville facility, police say

An Amityville funeral home employee was stabbed and robbed on Tuesday morning by two male suspects who have yet to be apprehended, Suffolk County police said.

Several male employees were inside Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Services, Inc. on Sunrise Highway at 11:40 a.m. when two suspects entered the building, according to detectives from Suffolk's First Squad.

One employee was stabbed and his phone and wallet were stolen, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of superficial wounds, detectives said. The suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With James Carbone