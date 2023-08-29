Long IslandCrime

Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Services, Inc. employee stabbed, robbed inside Amityville facility, police say

Police respond to Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Services in Amityville...

Police respond to Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Services in Amityville on Tuesday. Credit: James Carbone

By Robert Brodskyrobert.brodsky@newsday.com@BrodskyRobert

An Amityville funeral home employee was stabbed and robbed on Tuesday morning by two male suspects who have yet to be apprehended, Suffolk County police said.

Several male employees were inside Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Services, Inc. on Sunrise Highway at 11:40 a.m. when two suspects entered the building, according to detectives from Suffolk's First Squad.

One employee was stabbed and his phone and wallet were stolen, police said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of superficial wounds, detectives said. The suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With James Carbone

Robert Brodsky

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

