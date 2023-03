At the Riverhead courthouse Wednesday, Angela Pollina admitted that she agreed with Michael Valva in 2020 to exile 8-year-old Thomas Valva and his brother to the garage on the night before Thomas died from hypothermia, under cross-examination at her murder trial. She continued to try to blame the ex-NYPD officer for his son's death. NewsdayTV’s Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone; File Footage; Photo Credit: Justyna Zubko-Valva