Angela Pollina told school officials Thomas and Anthony Valva were 'used to being cold,' principal testifies

Angela Pollina, on trial for murder in the hypothermic death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, “demanded” that his brother Anthony Valva remove a sweatshirt the boy's teacher let him wear in class during a time when prosecutors allege Pollina forced the boys to sleep in a freezing garage at their home, the school principal testified Thursday.

“They’re used to being cold,” Pollina said in the hallway of East Moriches Elementary School in the fall of 2019, according to principal Edward Schneyer, testifying at Pollina's trial in Riverhead.

Pollina, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas' Jan. 17, 2020 death, and the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother, Anthony.

Valva, Pollina's fiance who lived with her in Centereach at the time of Thomas’ killing, was convicted last year of murder in Thomas' death and is serving a sentence of 25 years to life in an upstate prison near the Canadian border.

Prosecutors have said the pair was acting in concert and through their lack of care — forcing the boys to sleep in an unheated garage in subfreezing temperatures — showed a depraved indifference to whether Thomas lived or died. But Pollina’s attorney Matthew Tuohy has argued it was Valva who killed his son by hosing him off with cold water from an outside spigot and then placing him in a warm bath — actions that Pollina did not take.

The principal also testified that both Thomas and Anthony, who were both diagnosed with autism, began attending the school in fall 2017 and were “happy” students who “fit right in. But by the spring of that school year, they began losing weight — Anthony lost about 20 pounds and Thomas lost two pounds — and Pollina and Michael Valva, the boys’ father and Pollina’s then-fiance, told school officials that the boys had “lost control of their bowels” and were wearing pullups.

“This was very surprising for us,” said Schneyer, who said the boys had always used the bathroom at school without incident.

Lead prosecutor Kerriann Kelly also showed the jury photographs that Schneyer took of Thomas in November 2019 with what Schneyer described as a “deep laceration” above his right eye and another laceration on his left cheek.

“Honestly, I think they looked worse in person,” Schneyer said when Kelly asked if they were a fair and accurate depiction of how the injuries appeared when he photographed Thomas.

Schneyer said he and the boys’ teachers filed reports with Child Protective Services regarding those injuries and other instances of the boys complaining of being hungry and cold, and the children’s conditions would improve briefly, before the problems would re-occur. He and the teachers also decided to “flood” the local CPS hotline to try “shake it up” after the problems continued, including Anthony coming to school in urine-soaked clothing.

During a brief cross-examination, Tuohy attempted to show that Valva was the primary contact for school officials to deal with the boys’ issues — not Pollina. But Schneyer said Pollina was always included on a 3-way call anytime he called Valva to discuss the boys.

“I would call the father and he’d say, ‘I have to patch in Angela,’” Schneyer said.

Pollina appeared agitated as she spoke quietly to her attorney after Schneyer left the stand. The boys’ schoolteachers are expected to take the stand Thursday afternoon.