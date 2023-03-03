Thomas Valva told school psychologist he and his brother were forced to sleep in garage, witness says in Angela Pollina trial

Thomas Valva’s school psychologist sobbed on a witness stand Friday as she recalled how the 8-year-old boy told a Child Protective Services worker that he and his brother were forced to sleep in a garage and to go to the bathroom in the backyard of their Center Moriches home.

The revelations came less than a year before Thomas died from hypothermia, Renee Emin, a psychologist at the East Moriches Elementary School, testified Friday at the murder trial of Angela Pollina, who was the fiancee of Thomas' father, ex-NYPD officer Michael Valva.

“Thomas had said he and Anthony sleep in the garage…,” said Emin, recalling the event on May 14, 2019, which she said “plays like a video in my head.”

Emin added: “He said it directly to Melissa Estrada, investigator of CPS. Thomas Valva was so brave that day because he said everything he needed to say. … He said it to the person who needed to hear it.”

Thomas died Jan. 17, 2020, after prosecutors said his father and Pollina forced Thomas to sleep in the unheated garage overnight in frigid temperatures. Pollina, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and child endangerment charges in Thomas' death, and the alleged abuse of Thomas and his older brother Anthony.

Valva, 43, was convicted last year of murder in Thomas’ death and is serving 25 years to life at an upstate prison near the Canadian border.

Prosecutors have said the pair acted in concert in connection with Thomas’ death — forcing the boys to sleep in the garage in subfreezing temperatures and denying them food — and showed a depraved indifference to whether Thomas lived or died.

Pollina’s attorney Matthew Tuohy has argued it was Valva who killed his son after hosing him off with cold water from an outside spigot after putting him in the garage and then placing him in a warm bath. Prosecutors have said that Pollina correctly identified Thomas as “hypothermic” on the morning of his death but did “nothing” to help the dying child.

Thomas and Anthony’s mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, has filed a $200 million lawsuit against Suffolk County and Child Protective Services, and several CPS workers, including Estrada, claiming among other things that CPS failed to properly train its employees. The suit is pending.

Estrada could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

According to Newsday’s payroll database, Estrada, who began working for the county on March 5, 2017, was paid $59,104 in 2021.

Emin, who worked with both Thomas and Anthony during their time at the school from about 2017 to the beginning of 2020, testified they appeared “emaciated” and looked “worn down” and “unkempt.”

When Thomas showed up to school one day in the 2018-19 school year wearing a Pull-Up, which was visibly sticking out from his waist, Emin said she found it “extremely odd” because he hadn’t previously had bathroom issues.

Emin said she asked Thomas for an explanation. “Thomas told me, because I’m a baby. I’m a baby. I need to sleep in a crib.”

Emin said she called CPS, one of several times she sought help from the agency. But Thomas and Anthony were never removed from the Valva-Pollina home.

Testimony continues Friday afternoon.

With David Olson