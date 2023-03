Jurors in the trial of Angela Pollina began deliberating on Thursday in Riverhead. The prosecutor said Pollina “didn’t care one iota” about Thomas Valva. Pollina’s attorney told jurors his client wasn’t responsible for Valva’s death. NewsdayTV’s Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone, Drew Singh; File Footage; Photo Credit: Justyna Zubko-Valva