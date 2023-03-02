Angela Pollina told school officials Thomas and Anthony Valva were 'used to being cold,' principal testifies

Angela Pollina, on trial for murder in the hypothermic death of 8-year-old Thomas Valva, “demanded” that his brother Anthony Valva remove a sweatshirt the boy's teacher let him wear in class during a time when prosecutors allege Pollina forced the boys to sleep in a freezing garage at their home, the school principal testified Thursday. NewsdayTV's Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone; File Footage; Photo Credit: Justyna Zubko-Valva