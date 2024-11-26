Christopher DiGiovanna, of Centereach, charged after 11 dogs discovered living in deplorable conditions, authorities said

A Centereach man was charged with more than 20 counts of animal cruelty and faces lengthy jail time after 11 dogs were found living in deplorable conditions and exposed to cocaine in his rat-infested house, authori ties said.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Suffolk SPCA, along with Suffolk police and Town of Brookhaven officials, executed a search warrant on Christopher DiGiovanna’s home.

Officers found 10 long-haired chihuahuas confined to a small bedroom in unclean conditions and with live electrical wires exposed. They also found hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia strewed about, SPCA Chief Roy Gross said.

The house was also rat infested.

"The inside was absolutely disgusting," he said.

Another dog, a St. Bernard, was also found at the property.

Gross said an ammonia scent was evident as officers walked up to the house, stinging investigators' eyes and throats and making it difficult to breathe.

"It was just horrible," he said.

At least two of the dogs tested positive for cocaine exposure, Gross said.

The property was deemed unfit for human occupancy by code officials and all 11 dogs were surrendered and placed in the care of rescue groups.

They will be available for adoption to the public upon medical recovery, Gross said.

DiGiovanna, 42, was arraigned on Monday and charged with 22 counts of animal cruelty, or two counts for each dog, the SPCA said. If found guilty, he could face up to 22 years in jail, or one year for each misdemeanor.

He was held in police custody on two active arrest warrants in unrelated cases.