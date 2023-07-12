West Islip man charged with animal cruelty after, Suffolk police say he threw dog down stairs

A West Islip man was charged Wednesday with killing his five-year-old Chihuahua mix last summer by throwing the pooch down a flight of stairs, Suffolk County police said.

Peter Minichello, 21, of Edgewood Road, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.

Minichello was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on Aug 1. He could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

Minichello was home on July 6, 2022 when he pushed the dog, which belonged to a family member, down a flight of stairs at about 10 a.m., police said.

The dog's owner took the animal to a veterinarian and another family member reported the incident to police.

Following a yearlong investigation by detectives from Suffolk’s Third Squad and the District Attorney's Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team, authorities determined the fall down the stairs led to the death of the animal, police said.