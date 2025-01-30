Long IslandCrime

LI man sentenced to 20 years to life in deadly stabbing of wife

North Bellmore's Anthony Paruolo was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in the deadly stabbing of his wife. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME