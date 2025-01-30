LI man sentenced to 20 years to life in deadly stabbing of wife
North Bellmore's Anthony Paruolo was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in the deadly stabbing of his wife. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp
North Bellmore's Anthony Paruolo was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in the deadly stabbing of his wife. NewsdayTV's Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months