Swastikas found in East Meadow High School classroom

Two swastikas were found in a classroom in East Meadow High School, officials said, in the latest antisemitic act on Long Island.

School officials, in a letter to the East Meadow community, said the symbols were found on Monday by students, who immediately notified staff.

Nassau County police are investigating, school Principal Richard J. Howard wrote in the letter, which was distributed Tuesday.

“Appropriate action will be taken as this symbol of hatred and bigotry has no place in society, let alone in our schools,” he wrote.

“Furthermore, I ask all parents to understand that your assistance in disseminating this message to your children is vital for our school,” Howard said. “We share your frustration at even a single occurrence of such behavior, but we continue to believe that through partnership and education, progress will continue.”

Officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact — anonymously if they want — an administrator, teacher, social worker, or a member of the guidance department, he said.

Howard added that school officials were grateful to the students who came forward.

The incident follows another this week in Montauk where large swastikas and antisemitic graffiti were discovered at Ditch Plains Beach and in the village's downtown business district.

Police are investigating those as hate crimes.

East Hampton Town Police Capt. Chris Anderson said about a half-dozen swastikas and slurs were reported to police sometime around midmorning Monday. Investigators believe they were spray-painted overnight Sunday into Monday. Many of the swastikas were 2 or 3 feet tall, he said.

"With the current climate and the state of affairs in the world it is troubling that an individual — or individuals — would act out in such a manner," Anderson said.

Investigators with the Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit are involved in the probe.

Police said graffiti was found at a comfort station in the town parking lot at Ditch Plains Beach, as well as two nearby food concession trailers and a power meter box. More graffiti was found on a fence and picnic tables in the common parking lot behind two restaurants on Montauk Highway — Naturally Good Foods & Cafe and Sausages Pizza and Pastabilities. Graffiti also was found on a door of the cafe.

The antisemitic graffiti and slurs all appear to have been sprayed in black paint, Anderson said. Photos from the scenes show gigantic swastikas on the exterior bathroom doors, wall and concession trailers at Ditch Plains, as well as on a fence area and tables from the restaurant parking lot.

Anderson said Tuesday there were no new developments in the case, but that authorities were asking the public to contact them with tips at 631-537-7575.