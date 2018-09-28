Fifth defendant in Farmingville home invasion convicted, DA says

The fifth and final defendant in connection with a gunpoint home invasion robbery in Farmingville that targeted the wrong house was convicted and faces a sentence as long as 25 years, Suffolk County prosecutors said on Wednesday.

A jury convicted Luis Garcia, 36, of Commack, a member of the Bloods gang, officials say, of felony burglary and robbery.

Instead of robbing the drug dealer they thought they were targeting, Garcia and the four other men “ended up terrorizing a family in their home, threatening to kill them and stealing their belongings,” Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said in a news release.

“This was a traumatizing experience for the victims that no family should have to endure.”

On Aug. 4, 2016, a woman in the house heard a noise, entered the kitchen, and found herself face to face with two of the defendants, prosecutors said in a statement.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The men “proceeded to drag her down the hallway of the home by her hair to the master bedroom,” they said.

Demanding drugs and money, they threatened to kill her family and their two dogs, the statement said. Prosecutors said the items stolen included jewelry, purses and electronics.

Garcia, they said, was arrested “within an hour." His attorney was not immediately available.

Two other defendants also indicted in the crime were convicted on Nov 17, 2017, of multiple counts of burglary and robbery. They are Jason Montello, 40, of Bay Shore, who was sentenced to 25 years to life, and Paul Torees, 45, of Middle Island, who will serve 24 years to life, prosecutors said.

Anthony Capuano, 41, of Selden, on July 14, 2017, pleaded guilty to 35 criminal charges tied to the Farmingville home invasion, a second unrelated home invasion and an unrelated robbery, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to 14 years.

Ray Pena, 24, of Port Jefferson Station, pleaded guilty on May 8, to multiple counts of burglary and robbery, as well as criminal possession of stolen property. He has yet to be sentenced. Said Sini: “All five defendants are now being held accountable for this heinous crime.”