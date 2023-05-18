Kristina Manico arrested in Central Islip hit-run crash that injured two in 2022, police say

A Centereach woman was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two pedestrians seriously injured last October in Central Islip, police said.

Kristina Manico, 34, surrendered at the Sixth Precinct and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury, Suffolk County police said. She is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead. It was not immediately clear if Manico was represented by counsel.

Manico was driving a dark-colored sedan west on Suffolk Avenue when she hit the two pedestrians at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, and then fled, police said in a statement.

The pedestrians, later identified as Nasheem Beck, 25, and Gina Ross, 34, both of Central Islip, were taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of what police described as “serious injuries.”

Police did not detail Thursday how detectives linked Manico to the crash, but Major Case Unit detectives previously asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.