Man crashed and drove drunk with 4-year-old daughter in SUV, Suffolk police say
A North Bellport man was arrested on drunken driving under Leandra’s Law charges after crashing with his 4-year-old daughter inside the vehicle on Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.
Arturo Loboss, 35, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, driving while intoxicated, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and resisting arrest.
Under Leandra’s Law, it is a felony to drive drunk with a child under 15 years, even on first conviction.
Suffolk County police said Loboss was driving a 2020 Honda CRV on Station Road near Louis Avenue in Bellport when he struck another car at 2:25 p.m., police said. When police arrived, Loboss exhibited signs of intoxication and resisted arrest.
He was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue with non-life-threatening injuries. The child did not require medical attention and was released to a relative at the scene. The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.
Loboss will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.