Hraklis Morris of Mastic Beach charged in murder of Modesto Salguero-Guillen in Greenport, police say

A Mastic Beach man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 48-year-old man who died earlier this month — three days after being found injured in a Greenport apartment.

Suffolk County police said Hraklis Morris, 46, was arrested Wednesday at his home on Cedar Road East and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Modesto Salguero-Guillen, who died at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore on July 3. Salguero-Guillen was found "seriously injured" by Southold Town police officers responding to a call at the Lakeside Garden Apartments on North Street in Greenport at about 4:15 p.m. on June 30.

Police said the medical examiner determined Salguero-Guillen died of blunt-force trauma.

Police have not detailed any interaction between Morris and Salguero-Guillen before the murder.

Morris was held overnight at the Yaphank Correctional Facility and faces arraignment Thursday in Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.