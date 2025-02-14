2 wanted in South Carolina shooting arrested on Long Island, police say

Two fugitives wanted for a shooting two weeks ago in South Carolina face arraignment on Long Island after police said they were arrested Thursday at a home in East Meadow.

Nassau County police said the pair, identified as David Lee Mills, 40, and Brittney Dawn Hunter, 32, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were arrested by the Nassau County Fugitive Squad in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a house on Lenox Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.

The pair were wanted on warrants issued in Horry County, South Carolina, charging them with attempted murder and aggravated assault and face extradition back to South Carolina, authorities said.

Information available from the Horry County Police Department said the two were wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Jan. 30 in an unincorporated portion of that county — the Carolina Forest, which is just north of Myrtle Beach. According to Horry County police that victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital via private vehicle with undisclosed injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available Friday.

Police also did not detail what information led fugitive squads to the arrest location in East Meadow. It was unclear if Mills or Hunter are represented by counsel.

They will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.