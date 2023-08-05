Cops: Brentwood man charged after Port Jefferson Station resident critically hurt in assault

A Brentwood man was charged with assault after allegedly attacking a 56-year-old Port Jefferson Station man outside of his home Friday afternoon.

Suffolk County police said Felix Martinez, 46, was arrested after a dispute with the man on Jarvin Road. Officers responded to the call around 12:40 p.m.

Martinez was arrested at the scene and the victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

A police spokesperson said Saturday that the victim remains in critical condition.

Online court records show that Martinez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Central Islip Saturday. He was remanded to custody without bail and is due back in court on Aug. 10.

Additional details about the nature of the attack were not available.