2 Suffolk men charged in series of ATM burglaries at LI businesses

Two Suffolk men are facing charges in a series of break-ins targeting gas station and store ATMs, Suffolk police said Wednesday.

Police said that between March 6 and 11 the two, identified as Jamie Volini, 46, of East Patchogue, and John Mahoney, 41, of Mastic, forcibly entered at least three businesses in Holtsville and Ronkonkoma, removing an ATM and damaging another. Mahoney was also charged with three other break-ins — all between March 5 and 8 — where ATMs were targeted, police said.

Police said the men were arrested Tuesday at about 4:50 p.m. in East Patchogue following an investigation, but did not detail what led detectives to them. The men entered through broken doors and windows into closed gas stations and businesses and damaged or stole the ATMs, police said in a news release. Police did not indicate the value of the items stolen.

According to police, Volini and Mahoney were charged with break-ins at:

A Mobil gas station on Portion Road in Holtsville at 2:56 a.m. on March 6, where they unsuccessfully attempted to open an ATM;

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A break-in at 3:24 a.m. that morning, where the two gained entry to the 7-Eleven on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, removing the ATM;

An attempted break-in at the Ronkonkoma Deli on Veterans Memorial Highway in Ronkonkoma overnight on March 11, where the pair damaged a back door to the business but were unable to gain entry.

In addition, police charged Mahoney with:

A break-in at the Blue Moon Beer and Smoke Shop on Main Street in Holbrook, where an ATM was removed at 12:42 a.m. on March 5;

An attempted break-in at the Adbi Card and Smoke Shop on Montauk Highway in East Patchogue at 3:50 a.m. on March 8, when he attempted to steal the ATM;

A break-in at Pupuseria y Taqueria Grocery and Deli on Montauk Highway in Shirley overnight on March 8, where Mahoney allegedly cut into the ATM and stole cash.

Volini was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance — that, after police said he was in possession of cocaine when he was arrested Tuesday.

Mahoney was charged with five counts of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree attempted burglary, police said. He was arraigned at Suffolk First District Court and was released on his own recognizance, online records show. Volini's bail status was unclear. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.