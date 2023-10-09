Police search for pair who tried to lure 7-year-old into SUV in Wantagh 

Police are searching for a man and a woman in sport utility vehicle who approached a 7-year-old Sunday afternoon in Wantagh and tried to lure him into the vehicle.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred on Jerusalem Avenue at about 3:45 p.m. They said the boy, who was unharmed, ran into his house and the driver of the SUV fled.

Police said the boy was outside his home when the vehicle, described as a gray Buick Enclave driven by a man, pulled up and a woman got out of the vehicle.

The woman then approached the young boy and, according to a police account of the incident, “She inquired if he could come with them … ”

Once the boy fled, police said, the woman got back into the SUV and the vehicle went off westbound on Jerusalem.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident or similar incidents to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.