Freddie Keitt accused of attempted rape in August attack on woman in Inwood, police say

A man has been charged with attempted rape in connection with a predawn attack in August on a 50-year-old woman in Inwood, Nassau police announced Wednesday.

Freddie Keitt, 44, who police said is homeless, was charged with attempted rape and assault, police said, and will be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

According to Special Victims Squad detectives, the woman was walking on Nassau Avenue Aug. 4 at 5:30 a.m. when Keitt approached her from behind. The suspect wrapped his arms around the victim's waist and dragged her to a concealed area between two parked vehicles adjacent to a sidewalk, police said.

A struggle ensued, with the suspect pushing the woman to the ground, positioning himself on top of her while attempting to remove her clothing, police said. Keitt is accused of punching the woman repeatedly, causing "substantial pain" and "numerous injuries," police said.

Despite the attack, the woman managed to escape the attacker's grasp and fled, detectives said. Keitt then fled the scene as well, police said.

Detectives conducted a "thorough," monthlong investigation and located the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Detectives ask that anyone who believes they were a victim of the defendant can contact Special Victims Squad detectives at 516-573-4022 or call 911.