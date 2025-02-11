Long IslandCrime

Babylon day care employee intoxicated at work, Suffolk police say

The Suffolk County Police Department arrested and charged a Babylon...

The Suffolk County Police Department arrested and charged a Babylon day care employee Monday for allegedly caring for children at the facility while intoxicated. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Nicholas Grassonicholas.grasso@newsday.com

A worker at a Babylon day care center was arrested and charged Monday after caring for several infants and toddlers at the facility while "under the influence of alcohol and or drugs," the Suffolk County Police Department said.

About 12:40 p.m. Monday, Maria Rubino, 38, of Great Neck, was working at Pride & Joy Child Care, on Deer Park Avenue, when she fainted, according to a department news release.

First responders were called to the day care, and Rubino was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, Suffolk police said. While en route to the hospital, a Babylon Fire Department paramedic "smelled alcohol on Rubino’s breath and noted she was exhibiting signs of intoxication by drugs and or alcohol," according to police.

"First Precinct Investigative Unit officers determined Rubino, who was not the only employee assigned to the room, was responsible for caring for five children ranging in age from four months to 18 months old while she was intoxicated," the release said.

Rubino faces five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the release. She is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a future date.

Police did not say whether Rubino remained in custody late Monday or had a defense attorney.

"Child Protective Services were notified and an investigation was initiated," the release said.

By Nicholas Grasso
