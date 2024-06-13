Long IslandCrime

Cops: Baldwin house fire burn victim dies at hospital

Firefighters at the scene of a Tuesday night house fire...

Firefighters at the scene of a Tuesday night house fire in Baldwin. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

Nassau County police said detectives investigating a late-night house fire in Baldwin found a man inside a residence with severe burns who later died at a hospital.

Detectives spotted smoke coming from a home on Talmadge Drive just before 9 p.m. Tuesday as they conducted an unspecified investigation in the neighborhood. Police did not say if the investigation was related to the home where the fire occurred.

Police went into the home searching for anyone inside when they were met by heavy smoke, heat and flames. Baldwin firefighters and Nassau County Emergency Services officers were later able to enter the home and found the where man, who was not identified.

Police said his death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.

