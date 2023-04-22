Baldwin shooting: Teen, 15, shot in hip
A 15-year-old teen was shot behind a commercial building in Baldwin Friday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
The teen sustained injuries to his hip following reports of a “youth disturbance" in the rear of 1764 Grand Ave., where a SuperFresh supermarket and Feel Beauty Supply store are located, according to police.
A male suspect flashed a gun and fired multiple rounds towards the juveniles around 3:30 p.m., police said.
The teen was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to a police release. Police said the 911 caller was a supermarket worker.
No further information was immediately available.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.