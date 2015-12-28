Armed gunmen hold up Massapequa TD Bank, police say

A pair of armed gunmen robbed a bank in Massapequa Sunday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The robbery occurred about 12:36 p.m. when two men, who police said were armed with a silver handgun, entered the TD Bank at 4126 Merrick Rd. and approached a teller, demanding money.

The teller complied and the two men fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Five employees and two customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The robbers were described as between 25 and 30 years old, police said. The first suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, mask and dark pants. The second suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, mask, gloves and light jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.