Moriches couple charged in three Suffolk bank robberies, DA says

A Moriches couple has been indicted on charges of robbing three banks and threatening employees between July 10 and July 13, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Monday.

Joseph Hill, 40, and Stephanie Demola, 34, are charged with robbing a Chase Bank in Yaphank, a TD Bank in Lake Ronkonkoma and a Webster Bank in Patchogue. During two of the alleged robberies, Demola handed bank tellers threatening notes demanding money. On the third occasion, Tierney said, Demola showed the teller what appeared to be a bomb.

Demola and Hill, who are married, fled from the scenes of the robberies on a motorcycle, reaching speeds in excess of 150 mph, Tierney said.

Hill was arraigned Friday in Riverhead on two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and other charges listed in a six-count indictment. Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard Horowitz ordered Hill held on $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond or $750,000 partially secured bond. Hill is due back in court on Aug. 23.

“I am in the process of reviewing the discovery,” said Hill’s attorney, Scott Zerner. “My client maintains his presumption of innocence.

Demola was arraigned on second-degree robbery, second-degree attempted robbery, and other charges before Horowitz on Monday in Riverhead. The judge ordered Demola held on $75,000 cash, $300,000 bond or $750,000 partially secured bond. Demola is also scheduled to return to court on Aug. 23.

“There are extenuating circumstances in this case, and we are making the district attorney’s office aware of them,” said Demola’s attorney, Michael Blakey. “They are aware of some of them.”



