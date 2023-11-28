Man in custody after hourslong Woodbury standoff, Nassau police say

Nassau County police said they have arrested and charged a man who had refused to leave his Woodbury home Tuesday after officers saw him chasing a naked 14-year-old girl.

Adrees Omar, 26, of Woodbury, was taken into custody about 5:30 p.m. after a standoff on Roseanne Drive that lasted more than eight hours, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. It remained unclear whether he was armed.

"After numerous attempts of speaking to the individual and trying to get him to come out of the house, he decided he was not coming out," Ryder said during a briefing at the scene.

"He was inside for awhile."

The standoff began after police responded to an alarm about 9:15 a.m. from a home on Roseanne Drive. Once officers arrived, they saw the girl running from a nearby residence with the assailant later identified as Omar in pursuit, according to police. Officers briefly chased the suspect until they lost sight of him.

Sign up for the Afternoon Update Newsletter Our latest updates on the news that matters most to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shortly afterward, Omar went back into the home where he had continued to live, despite it being in foreclosure and the Town of Oyster Bay previously notifiying him he had to leave, Ryder said.

The girl suffered lacerations and was taken to a hospital where she was being evaluated, he said.

Earlier, the police commissioner said the department's hostage negotiations team had spoken by phone with the suspect, who was "reluctant to come out of the house … and at the appropriate time we will make entry into that residence."

Eventually, Ryder later said, officers entered the home with a warrant and arrested Omar on unspecified charges.

Police said he did not resist arrest and would be booked at a local precinct before a Wednesday arraignment.

The nature of the relationship between the girl and Omar was not known but she had gone to the home Monday night, according to police.

Syosset School District officials said four schools — Harry B. Thompson Middle School, A.P. Willits Elementary, Baylis Elementary and Walt Whitman Elementary — were placed on lockout status as a precaution but students were released at normal dismissal times.