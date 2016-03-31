Bay Shore man convicted of 2014 assault, robbery, DA says

A jury has convicted a Bay Shore man of robbery and assault charges after he was accused of posing as a flower deliveryman and using a stun gun on a victim in Great Neck Plaza in 2014.

Court records show acting state Supreme Court Justice William O’Brien placed defendant Daniel Ratliff, 38, into custody after Wednesday’s verdict in Nassau County Court.

Police had also alleged Ratliff struck the male victim with a glass vase, showed a handgun when he struggled, and tied him up in a Clent Road apartment before stealing valuables, including cash and diamond jewelry.

Police said the victim suffered facial fractures and head trauma in the June 10, 2014, encounter.

Prosecutors said the jury convicted Ratliff of second-degree robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment, along with a third-degree assault charge.

Jurors also acquitted Ratliff of first-degree robbery, burglary and strangulation, and a fourth-degree grand larceny charge, authorities said.

The jury deliberated two days, according to authorities, and delivered the verdict after first deadlocking on one of the counts.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a prepared statement Thursday that while Ratliff pulled off a violent robbery and fled, DNA evidence led to his arrest and he’ll be “held accountable” when sentenced next month.

Ratliff’s attorney, Christopher Cassar of Huntington, said the defense was thankful the jury acquitted Ratliff of the most serious charges.

“We felt that the Nassau County district attorney’s office overcharged him and we’ll continue to represent him vigorously and see what we can do on appeal,” he added.