Ricardo Siguenza, of Bay Shore, charged with striking man with metal object in street attack

Police have charged a Suffolk man with striking a passerby in the head with a metal object Tuesday evening on a Bay Shore street.

Suffolk police charged Ricardo Siguenza, 32, of Bay Shore, with second-degree assault. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said that Siguenza struck a man in the head as he walked along Main Street near Third Avenue at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Siguenza then fled the scene, police said.

The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was not clear if the two men know each other. Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.