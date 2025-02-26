Long IslandCrime

Ricardo Siguenza, of Bay Shore, charged with striking man with metal object in street attack

Ricardo Siguenza, of Bay Shore, is led out of Suffolk's...

Ricardo Siguenza, of Bay Shore, is led out of Suffolk's Third Precinct in Bay Shore for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip Wednesday. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police have charged a Suffolk man with striking a passerby in the head with a metal object Tuesday evening on a Bay Shore street.

Suffolk police charged Ricardo Siguenza, 32, of Bay Shore, with second-degree assault. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Police said that Siguenza struck a man in the head as he walked along Main Street near Third Avenue at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Siguenza then fled the scene, police said.

The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

It was not clear if the two men know each other. Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

