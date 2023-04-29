Belmont Twins Deli in North Babylon owner accused of allowing alcohol, gambling on site, Suffolk police say

A deli owner in North Babylon was arrested on Friday and accused of promoting gambling and allowing consumption of alcohol on site, Suffolk County police said.

Silvia Ramirez, 55, was arrested during a State Liquor Authority inspection on Friday at 7:45 p.m. and charged with promoting gambling, possession of gambling devices and criminal nuisance at the Belmont Twins Deli on Belmont Avenue, police said in a release.

Police launched an investigation with the State Liquor Authority, the Town of Babylon Building Inspector and the Fire Marshal after receiving complaints from the community, the release said.

Ramirez, of West Babylon, was released on an appearance ticket and will return to First District Court in Central Islip on May 18. It was not immediately clear if she was represented by counsel.

A deli employee also received a summons from the Town of Babylon for building and liquor license code violations, police said. The State Liquor Authority will continue to investigate.