Bentley Butler of Rosedale sentenced for high-speed Southern State Parkway chase

A Rosedale man has been sentenced to as much as seven years in prison for leading state troopers on a high-speed chase on the Southern State Parkway while drunk and high in May 2020, Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced Wednesday.

The driver, Bentley Butler, 35, was sentenced Tuesday to up to 7 years in prison. He was convicted Dec. 2 after a jury trial before Judge Caryn Fink.

Butler was convicted of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumvention of a court-ordered ignition interlock device, reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

A jury deliberated about two hours before rendering a verdict, the district attorney's office said.

In a statement released Wednesday, Donnelly said State Police received a 911 call reporting an erratic driver headed eastbound on the Southern State near Exit 20 at about 9:45 p.m. on May 28, 2020. She said that when troopers located Butler he "disregarded" their attempted traffic stop, with lights and sirens activated, and instead fled. In doing so, Donnelly said, Butler raced off at speeds as high as 120 mph, leading troopers on that a high-speed chase before losing control and slamming into the center median of the parkway. Butler then fled on foot before being apprehended, Donnelly said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow due to the severity of the crash, blood tests later determined Butler had a blood-alcohol content of .21%, Donnelly said.

The legal limit is .08.

Those blood tests also determined evidence of marijuana use, Donnelly said.

At trial, Butler testified he smokes marijuana several times a day and, the district attorney's office said, he even asked the judge if he could smoke marijuana during a lunch break.

He further testified, the district attorney's office said, that his cousin was driving the car when it fled and crashed and that he was simply "vibing" in the back seat.

Authorities said Butler was found climbing through the driver's seat window before fleeing on foot.

In her statement Wednesday, Donnelly said: "Today's sentence sends a strong message that drunk and drugged driving will not be tolerated on our roadways."