Alleged Bloods gang member pleads guilty to murder, attempted murder in November 2020, Nassau DA says

An alleged Bloods gang member from Roosevelt has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 21-year-old man in Freeport, the attempted murder of another surviving victim in November 2020, and attempted murder and weapons charges for shooting at four cops during a car chase a month later, the Nassau County district attorney’s office wrote in a news release.

Christopher Anderson, who is 27 and also known as “CK,” pleaded guilty on Thursday before Judge Howard Sturim, the release said.

Anderson is due to be sentenced Aug. 30 and is expected to get 22 years to life in prison, the release says.

The charges were murder and attempted murder for a shooting on Nov. 28, 2020, at Martin Luther King Park in Freeport. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder criminal possession of a weapon for shooting at four police officers on Dec. 29, 2020.

The man who was killed was 21-year-old Taffarie Haughton, who with a 19-year-old were at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Freeport when they entered the park bathroom and were followed by several Bloods gang members who were attending a gang meeting, the release said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When the victims tried to leave, the exit was blocked by Anderson and other gang members. Anderson and a co-defendant allegedly began firing on the victims, striking both, the release said.

The other victim survived.

“Christopher Anderson callously opened fire[d] on Taffarie Haughton and another teenage victim in the middle of the afternoon in Martin Luther King Park because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time during a Bloods gang meeting,” the release said. “Just a month later, almost to the day, the defendant led Hempstead Police detectives on a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Roosevelt. The chase ended in a hail of gunfire and Anderson fled the scene. Thankfully the officers were unharmed, but Taffarie sadly lost his life because of this defendant’s wanton violence.”

Anderson's lawyer didn’t return a message seeking comment.