Brentwood crash: One person killed, driver charged with DWI in collision with garbage truck

A driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after an early-morning collision with a garbage truck in Brentwood Friday left one person dead, Suffolk police said.

A vehicle with three people inside hit the garbage truck on Suffolk Avenue at Fulton Street around 4:30 a.m., police said.

The garbage truck driver was not hurt, police said.

One passenger in the vehicle was killed. The driver and another passenger sustained unspecified injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Sign up for the Valva Trial newsletter Follow the news on the latest developments in the Thomas Valva case. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Check back for updates to this developing story.