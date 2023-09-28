Brentwood pastor Jose Saez Jr. arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, court papers show

A Brentwood pastor was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Thursday and charged in federal court with the sexual exploitation of a minor after he allegedly admitted coercing a teenage boy into taking and sending graphic photographs he then shared with others, court records show.

Jose Saez Jr., the 28-year-old pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Alumbrando El Camino church did not enter a plea at an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge James Wicks in federal court in Central Islip Thursday.

Saez did not present a bail package and was ordered detained, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During a recent FBI search of Saez’s home, investigators discovered a cellphone with an app containing 15 sexually explicit videos allegedly sent at the pastor’s request by a 16-year-old boy, according to the criminal complaint.

During an interview at his home, Saez told an FBI investigator he has engaged in similar conduct with other minors and that he knew it was child sexual abuse material, court papers show.

“I’m sorry that I cannot stop,” Saez told the investigator, according to the complaint.

Saez also admitted sending the videos to at least 10 other people, court records show.

The complaint alleges Saez used the app Telegram to communicate with the minor. Prosecutors did not say how he knew the teen.

Saez’s court-appointed attorney, Evan Sugar of Federal Defenders of New York, could not be immediately reached for comment.

No one answered the telephone associated with Saez’s church, which is located between an insurance office and florist in a shopping center on Second Avenue in Brentwood.