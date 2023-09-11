Brentwood pawnshop owner pleads guilty in large-scale theft, fencing operation, DA says

The owner of a Brentwood pawnshop pleaded guilty Monday to a large-scale retail theft and fencing operation in which high-priced goods were swiped from major retailers and resold on the secondary market.

Carlos Ulloa, 51, of Patchogue, the operator of EZ Cash Pawn & Jewelry, pleaded guilty to one count of enterprise corruption, second-degree money laundering and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

His corporations, Ulloa Global LLC and Ulloa Commercial LLC, each pleaded guilty to enterprise corruption and agreed to forfeit more than $968,000 in proceeds, along with more than $1 million worth of stolen goods seized from the pawnshop, Ulloa's home and a warehouse that he leased.

Ulloa faces three to nine years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 15, while his two companies will be sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge, prosecutors said.

In addition, Sandra Cruz, 24, of Patchogue, who managed employees at a warehouse where the stolen merchandise was stored, inventoried, photographed and posted online for sale, pleaded guilty on Aug. 14 to attempted enterprise corruption.

Sandra Hinds, 46, of Brentwood, who managed workers at EZ Cash Pawn & Jewelry, where the stolen merchandise was received, pleaded guilty Aug. 23 to attempted enterprise corruption.

Both Cruz and Hinds will be sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years of probation when they are sentenced on Dec. 8.

Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a news release: "Rather than just arresting the low-level boosters of stolen property, we followed them, conducted court-ordered wiretap monitoring, found the pawnshop where they were fencing the goods and went so far as to investigate where they were selling the stolen property online and seize the accounts along with the criminal proceeds."

David Besso, Ulloa's Bay Shore-based defense attorney, said his client "accepted responsibility for his actions and looks forward to serving his time and getting on with his life rather than litigating this matter for the next couple of years."

Daniel Sullivan, Cruz's Central Islip-based defense attorney, said his client was "coerced by the other defendants that were the owners of the business and made all the money. And she didn't make anything but a paycheck from working there. But she's taking responsibility for what she's done."

George Duncan, Hinds' Islip Terrace-based defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors said that between May 14, 2020 and Aug. 6, 2022, thieves delivered to Hinds and her pawnshop employees stolen merchandise from retailers such as Burberry, Home Depot, Petco, and PetSmart.

Ulloa and his associates would then transport the stolen merchandise to his warehouse in Patchogue, authorities said. The stolen items was stored, inventoried, photographed, and listed for sale online, prosecutors said.

Search warrants at the pawnshop, warehouse and Ulloa’s home resulted in the seizure of brand-new stolen merchandise belonging to retailers throughout the county, records show. Police also seized an unlicensed stolen handgun, authorities said.

During his plea hearing on Monday, Ulloa surrendered his Dealers in Second-Hand Articles license and Precious Metal/Gems license to the Suffolk County Department of Labor, Licensing & Consumer Affairs, which will prevent him from opening any business involved in pawnshops or purchasing secondhand articles for reselling. Ulloa was also required to close his business and warehouse.

Meanwhile, John Parry, a “booster” of stolen goods for Ulloa's fencing operation, pleaded guilty on Feb. 15 to third-degree grand larceny and entered an 18-month Judicial Diversion Program. If Parry is not successful in the program, he faces up to six years in prison.

Another co-defendant, Henry Delgado, 41, of Patchogue, who allegedly laundered the proceeds of the sales of stolen merchandise, was indicted in November on charges of enterprise corruption, second-degree money laundering and fourth-degree conspiracy. National Global Sales, Inc., which lists Delgado as its owner, was also indicted on charges of fourth-degree enterprise corruption and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Delgado is due back in court Friday.